Fall foliage report: more color this week, but the rain isn’t helping

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources expects the fall color to peak early this month in northeastern Iowa. Unfortunately, the heavy rain over the past few weeks is not helping. The DNR says that the high moisture has caused leaf diseases that will probably limit the vividness of the color on many trees.

The rest of northern Iowa and into central Iowa are seeing some trees getting yellow, giving patchy color. Farther south, colors are still in the process of turning. Generally, peak is forecast to happen mid-month in central and southern Iowa.

You can read the DNR’s report here.