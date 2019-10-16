Fall foliage report: Northeastern Iowa peaks soon

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources expects fall foliage to hit its peak around this weekend across much of northern and central Iowa.

In northeastern Iowa, maples and oaks are reported as turning to their fall colors. The aspen trees there are quite yellow. A bit farther south, many trees are showcasing more color than last week. Sumac and ivy are colorful there, too.

Southern Iowa’s fall foliage is lagging behind the rest of the state, as is common. Peak there is expected to happen later this month.

You can read the DNR’s report here.