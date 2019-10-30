Fall foliage report: Leaves have peaked

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that some trees still have some good color on them, peak is behind us.

The DNR reports that northeastern Iowa still has some color hanging on closer to the Mississippi. Farther west, maples and oaks were noted as having good color. Southern Iowa may still be finishing its peak, although the snow earlier this week may have brought it to an end.

Additional snow Wednesday night, along with cloudy and cold weather, will help finish off this season’s color as leaves continue to drop.

You can read the DNR’s report here.