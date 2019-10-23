Fall foliage report: Leaves are peaking

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says that the fall colors are at their best right now across a good share of the state.

This is especially the case in northeastern Iowa, where oaks have joined the maple and aspen in their bright colors. Leaves will be past their peak very soon, but the DNR still expects there to be enjoyable color this weekend. The strong winds from earlier this week may have taken some leaves off the trees, but most are still in good shape.

Elsewhere, peak is happening through this weekend, perhaps into early next week in southern Iowa. Some trees have started to lose leaves, but most tree species are overlapping their good colors.

You can read the DNR’s report here.