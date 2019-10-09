Fall foliage report: Leaf change slowly continues

This week’s report from the Department of Natural Resources doesn’t have much change from last week. However, gusty winds late this week will take away some leaves before they have a chance to fully peak.

Northeastern Iowa is predicted to have its foliage peak before long as several tree species, including walnut and ash, are turning yellow and dropping leaves. Some maples are turning, too, while sumac is vivid.

Elsewhere in the state, mixed color is noted. Fall foliage is patchy, with some yellows still coming out. Peak color is still expected to happen in a couple of weeks in most places.

You can read the DNR’s report here.