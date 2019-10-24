Fall activities will be coming to close at Wilson's Orchard this weekend

With cold temperatures expected next week, its the last weekend of the season for some fall activities in Eastern Iowa.

At Wilson's Orchard in Iowa City, that typically means there are fewer varieties of apples to pick from. The Wilson's owner says they actually have more varieties than they would typically have at this point in the season.

That's a welcome sight for the handful of people spending their Thursday morning at the orchard. Wilson's says some apple crops they don't always have luck with, have all turned out this year.

Paul Rasch at the orchard said, "This is the first time ever where we literally don't have enough space for all the different apple varieties that we have. So we are encouraging people to come out. Some of this stuff people have never heard of. You know fryberg or frostbite you know some of these varieties are really unique."

Wilson's says they also have quite a few pumpkins to choose from after a larger pumpkin crop this year.