Fall 2019 ranked among the wettest across the Midwest

Not unlike 2018, meteorological fall in 2019 was extremely wet for portions of the Midwest. Much of Iowa, northern Illinois, and to the north were way above normal for rainfall (and snowfall) this past season. This created huge problems for the fall harvest.

Even after a very wet fall of 2018, some climate districts were ranked in the top spot! Most climate districts were ranked in the top 10 for wetness out of 127 years of data. This may be important early next year because wet fall seasons can lead to a higher spring flood threat.