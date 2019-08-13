Fake Uber driver allegedly attacks woman in Des Moines

A central Iowa man faces charges of sexual assault after police say he faked being an Uber driver and attacked a woman.

Police say Nirmal Chhetri picked up two women outside of the Wells Fargo Arena in downtown Des Moines on Sunday morning, according to station KCCI.

A criminal complaint shows he drove up to them, claiming to be an off duty Uber driver.

Police say he's not an Uber driver.

The complaint also says the women were really intoxicated, and their phones were dead, so they agreed to a ride. But police say instead of taking them home, Chhetri took them to his home in Pleasant Hill, where the women went to sleep in two different bedrooms.

The criminal complaint then says he started to assault one of the women before the other woman broke into the bedroom and stopped it.

"If you can't call for a ride if you have a cell phone and the battery goes down on it, go to a public place to make that phone call to get a friend or family member to come to pick you up," said Captain Amy Kramer of the Pleasantville Police Department.

Police said you should never get into a car with a stranger.