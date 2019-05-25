Fairly warm, with a chance for scattered storms later today

Some sunshine today leads to another chance for scattered storms by mid-afternoon. The severe risk is lower than yesterday. Highs will be around 80. Storms could persist into the overnight, especially south, where heavy rainfall is possible. Much of Sunday should be dry, especially north of Interstate 80, but storms return Sunday night into Monday. More storms are possible on Tuesday as a cold front moves through, leading to a couple of dry and cooler days with highs in the low 70s by midweek.