Fairgrounds, business among properties damaged by Floyd County tornado

One of the staple buildings of the Floyd County Fairgrounds was gone in a matter of minutes Monday.

"It's just surreal, and you just look, and you cannot imagine what was here beforehand, and then you're looking at it, and it's completely gone,” Fair Board President Amy Staudt said.

Staudt was the only person at the fairgrounds when the EF-1 tornado hit, with winds up to 110 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

She was sheltering at the time in one of the only buildings without significant damage.

“When I opened up the building door, I came to find a little devastation with buildings that aren't here anymore,” she said.

Now those buildings are just piles of rubble, next to light poles bent out of shape and debris thrown into trees.

Across the street, the Floyd County Ag Center didn’t fare much better.

Its owner said two of business' buildings will probably need to be torn down and rebuilt, with damage up in the millions of dollars.

Thankfully, no one was there when the tornado hit.

No one else across Floyd County was hurt either, something the county's emergency management director, Lezlie Weber, said was “lucky,” considering the circumstances.

“I didn't really see a big headway of a warning, so as it hit, we kind of got the warning, so the whole community did pretty well about hunkering down,” Weber said.

Floyd County Ag Center, which sells agricultural products to farmers, hopes to be back up and running by the time the fall season starts in October.

The deadline is tighter at the fairgrounds, where the Floyd County Fair is supposed to kick off in less than two months.

“That'll be a rough one,” Staudt said. “You know, where to place the items and if it's still OK to have it."

But on Monday, Staud was glad she happened to be in the best building at the worst time.

"I was little shook up earlier,” she said. “I'm doing much better now. Just blessed to be around and make it through."

The Floyd County Emergency Management Agency said 11 different properties were damaged by the storm Monday, including three homes which are now “demolished,” according to Weber.

Anyone who needs help with storm cleanup or who wants to help others with it can contact the emergency operations center at 641-257-6144.