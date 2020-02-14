Fairfax man killed in Benton County shed fire

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said a man died during a shed fire in Fairfax Thursday night.

Just after 10:50 p.m., authorities responded to 7989 Benton Linn Road, south of Walford, in Benton County, for a reported shed fire. The sheriff's office said they later got a report of a person entering the shed after the initial 911 call.

Firefighters eventually found the body of Jeffery Stallman, age 58, of rural Fairfax, in the shed.

The fire is still under investigation, the sheriff's office said.