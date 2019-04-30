Temporary flood protection in downtown Davenport fails

Emergency management agencies in Davenport are reporting weaknesses in the temporary flood walls protecting the downtown area of the city from the swollen Mississippi River which has led to at least one breach, the Quad Cities National Weather Service office said on Tuesday afternoon.

At 4:37 p.m., emergency management described the area of inundation as along a five-block stretch of Second Street from Ripley Street to Pershing Avenue. People were rescued off of a roof of at least one building, and Arsenal Bridge has been closed.

Earlier, at 4:11 p.m., emergency management reported a failure in the HESCO barrier near the intersection of Second Street and Pershing Avenue.

The Weather Service also reported stranded cars and water rescues underway in the affected area, according to emergency managers.

Previously, at around 3:50 p.m., the Weather Service said that failure of the temporary HESCO barrier levee system was likely to occur soon. If the more levees breach, then water from the river would move into previously protected parts of the downtown area.

The Weather Service characterized the situation as particularly dangerous, with life-threatening conditions potentially developing rapidly. Those in the affected area should move to higher ground.

The Mississippi River has seen prolonged high water this spring, with another crest of 22.2 feet at Rock Island expected on Wednesday night, or just 0.4 feet short of a record crest set on July 9, 1993.

Flash Flood Warning text from the National Weather Service: