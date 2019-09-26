Faculty at Iowa City high schools to undergo training to help with violence prevention, mental health

Staff members at Iowa City schools will soon take part in new training when interacting with students- and that training could help students in certain crisis situations.

The training is intended to help teachers and employees respond to threats of violence inside schools, and help students with mental health.

The district received a grant from the state's Department of Education that gives about $11,000 per school that is awarded the grant. All three high schools in the Iowa City Community School District were eligible for the grant, through the STOP School Violence Prevention and Mental Health Training Program.

The grant will allow staff from the area high schools to take three separate training courses. Those focus on responding to threats and preventing violence in schools, how to respond when students are struggling with mental health or addiction, and how to promote preventing violence to students.

Staff with the district says that taking this training will allow them to better serve the kids in those schools.

"We're always looking for new ways to reach our student population and provide additional levels of support," said Coreen Frank, the Coordinator of Mental Health Services for the Iowa City Community School District. "So when the [Department of Education] pushes that program that they're saying could be useful and valuable, we want to take advantage of that."

Frank said she and other staff members are already looking forward to the training, which will start as soon as next week.

"We're really excited about the opportunity and learning about these different training programs that are available, and how we can bring that information back to the district and building levels," Frank said. "And continue to provide new and different supports for kids."

Twenty other schools across two districts were also selected for this grant across the state in 2019. 14 more schools across three districts will be selected in 2020 and 2021, respectively.