Fact Checking: no nationwide quarantine imminent

A new effort from KCRG-TV9's i9 Investigative effort is fact-checking rumors and speculation from the COVID-19 outbreak.

Several viewers sent us a text message circulating warning that the National Guard and Army is mobilizing for a 2-week nationwide quarantine within the next 2 to 3 days.

In short, this is false.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds said Thursday she has no plans for a statewide shelter in place order, like the one California ordered Thursday.

Iowa National Guard spokesperson Colonel Michael Wunn confirmed there is no standby or order for enforcing any quarantine. COL Wunn said the Guard's involvement so far has been small. He says the unit is planning and preparing to provide technical support for things like transporting medical supplies or helping hospitals. But he says there is no planning for the Guard to be involved with enforcement of any kind, particularly for a quarantine.

The rumor claims President Trump will invoke the Stafford Act in order to make the quarantine happen. That is also false.

President Trump already invoked the Stafford Act last Friday when he declared a national emergency. The act frees up federal funding and directs FEMA to assist states and local governments with disaster recovery. It has been invoked for things like floods, wildfires and even for mosquito control during a West Nile Outbreak under President Bill Clinton. Nothing in the Stafford Act allows for a nationwide quarantine.

The CDC gives guidance on how quarantines work, noting a nationwide one is "rare". The closest to a nationwide quarantine happened in the 1918 Spanish Flu pandemic. But that was also not a mass quarantine, but an order to isolate sick people in select areas.

Federal law does allow for quarantines, but that power is generally limited to people who may be infected with a communicable disease.

