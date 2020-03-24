Fact Checking: Smoking, vaping could make COVID-19 worse

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - KCRG-TV9's i9 Investigative Team is checking rumors and speculation circulating about the Coronavirus.
A popular rumor from our viewers claims people who smoke or vape are more likely to contract COVID-19.
While we could not find any studies on the current COVID-19 to determine whether smoking also makes you more likely to get the virus, we can look at studies of other coronaviruses.
A study of the SARS outbreak in China, also a form of coronavirus, found a correlation with air pollution, including smoking, to higher rates of the disease. Smaller studies of the MERS coronavirus in the Middle East found "smoking and heart disease were also significantly associated with MERS-CoV illness."
So while there is no direct studies of this coronavirus and the impacts of smoking, there is a lot of evidence to suggest that this rumor is likely true.