Fact Checking: Pets cannot give you Coronavirus

KCRG-TV9 is checking rumors circulating about COVID-19.

A Facebook rumor claims Pets can spread the coronavirus. A few Iowa officials have perhaps added to this rumor by recommending people with COVID-19 isolate themselves even from other family members, including pets.

The CDC clarifies that this coronavirus is NOT spread by pets or livestock. Very rarely, coronaviruses can jump from animals to humans. In the case of COVID-19, health investigators are not positive but believe it may have started with a bat or snake at a Chinese animal market, but the virus is now spreading from human to human. But there is no evidence that pets or livestock can carry and spread the disease.

However, people love to pet dogs and cats. Their fur can carry germs, so that contact could spread the virus – much like touching other shared surfaces. That’s why people with the virus are told to isolate even from their pets.

While you should follow good hygiene with your pets, like your washing hands often, the rumor pets can spread the virus is false.

