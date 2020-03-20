Fact Checking Coronavirus: Ibuprofen makes it worse

A new effort from KCRG-TV9's i9 Investigative effort is fact-checking rumors and speculation from the COVID-19 outbreak.

A TV9 Facebook fan asked us "does Ibuprofen make (symptoms) worse?"

FINDING: True - but check with your doctor.

Ibuprofin is a popular medication to relieve pain and fever, two of the common symptoms of COVID-19.

There are studies that link Ibuprofen to worsening symptoms in respiratory infections, like COVID-19 - but nothing about this Coronavirus specifically since it is so new. The British National Health Service has also said Ibuprofen is not a recommended treatment

While it appears this is confirmed, it is important to remember that this advice may change because the virus is so new. Future studies and developments may reveal new reasons ibuprofen users see harsher symptoms. The best advice comes from the same tweet from French health official that started this: check with your doctor.