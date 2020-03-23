Fact Checking: Blood type impacts Coronavirus

KCRG-TV9's i9 Investigative Team is checking rumors and speculation circulating about the Coronavirus.

The American Red Cross is in need of blood and platelet donations of all types, especially type O.(Source: Vince Little / US Army)

One rumor a couple viewers asked us was whether blood type made you more or less susceptible to contracting the coronavirus.

The preliminary evidence suggests this is TRUE.

A study awaiting publication in medical journals looked at blood types of COVID-19 patients in China. It found people with type A blood are about 20-percent more likely to contract Coronavirus than other blood types. Meanwhile, people with type O blood had about a 30-percent lower chance of getting the virus.

The study did not look at whether those cases are more or less severe based on blood type. It's important to note that these results are very preliminary because of how new this virus is.