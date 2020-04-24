Facilities Department employee assigned to Linn County Correctional Center tests positive for COVID-19

A Facilities Department employee assigned to the Linn County Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19.

(MGN Image)

The employee last worked at the center in the evening on Tuesday, April 21st. The person also showed up to work fever-free, verified through a testing process already in place.

The employee then became symptomatic later and a COVID-19 test was given. The employee has been advised to self-isolate at home per the IDPH guidelines.

Protocols were put in place before the positive case, where employees and visitors would wear maks while in jail. Through the video system, they confirmed that the employee who tested positive was wearing a mask while there. The Linn County Public Health Department said that exposure still could have occurred even though both parties wearing face maks.

Jail administration and the Linn County Public Health Department are working to see who came in contact with the employee and may have been inadvertently exposed to the virus.

They define exposure as a person who was within six feet of a person infected for longer than two minutes, but exposure does not mean that other employees have contracted the virus.