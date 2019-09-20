Facebook post details what allegedly happened to University of Iowa band at Cy-Hawk game

A member of the University of Iowa marching band is taking to social media after school officials said it was subjected to "inappropriate actions" during Saturday's football game between the two rivals.

FILE: The University of Iowa marching band performs before an NCAA college football game between Iowa and Miami of Ohio, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2016, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Iowa State fans are accused of taking these actions against the Hawkeye marching band in Ames on Saturday. Iowa's band, in addition to the team itself, was booed heavily by the Iowa State student section when it entered the stadium before kickoff.

Following the incident, officials from both schools launched an investigation. Then, the athletics directors from Iowa and Iowa State issued a joint response.

Jamie Pollard from Iowa State and Gary Barta from Iowa say both schools emphasize providing a safe place for everyone to enjoy watching football. They say the marching bands at both schools were the target of unacceptable behavior at away games in Iowa City and Ames.

Pollard and Barta went on to say: "A significant part of the solution is insisting our fans help address this issue by showing more respect to our visitors."

The schools closed the investigation.

Band member Corey Knopp posted a message to Facebook, detailing some of what he said happened during the event. The post reads:

Gotta love Iowa athletics and the AD. They tell us YESTERDAY they’re investigating the violent acts against us in Ames. They tell us things will change (with no specifics) and they will not sweep this under the rug. They tell us we need to trust them that they have our backs all the way up the ladder. Well come to find out TODAY the University of Iowa And Iowa Athletics are no longer investigating.

People were physically assaulted. We expect to get booed and cussed at. But never for violence to take place. Especially to students in THE BAND of the rival university. No “alleges” no “maybes”. This happened. Put yourself in our shoes. Kids. Marching in formation back to our busses after a long day. Getting shoved and having beer cans shaken and sprayed at our feet. Getting slapped because of the words on our uniform (IOWA). Getting pushed so hard that someone’s (not going to name this person) ribs are broken. That is completely unacceptable.

Good to know athletics does not have our backs and nobody up the ladder actually cares. Dr. Bush has been fighting for us since Saturday. This is not on him. This is on whoever up the ladder doesn’t care enough about the students that go to this University. I wonder if this had happened to the football team if athletics would still be investigating.

“Be careful what you post on social media” they told us that yesterday.

And today I no longer care. Thank you Iowa Athletics and the University of Iowa for showing me that when I’m physically assaulted at an away football game as a part of the Hawkeye Marching Band, you don’t have my back and you don’t care."