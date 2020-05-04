Facebook group in Dubuque puts graduating seniors up for "adoption" to provide care packages

A Facebook group made to help connect people in need with those who can help right now is putting graduating seniors up for "adoption".

A yard sign honoring Ethan Spires, a graduating senior at Dubuque Hempstead High School. Spires was adopted by a family through the "I Need Help- Dubuque" Facebook page, which is organizing people to send high school seniors care packages. (Maggie Wedlake/KCRG)

The Facebook group called "I need help- Dubuque" has nearly 4,200 members from the surrounding area. Family and friends of graduating high school seniors are sharing pictures and information of their seniors on the group's page, putting them up for adoption. Others in the group can "adopt them" and send care packages to their senior.

Right now there are around 250 adopted seniors.

Kelley Donovan, the group's creator, said it's important to let them know there are people thinking of them during this time.

"I mean they may end up walking [for graduation] at some point later in the summer, but its not the same thing," Donovan said. "It's just kind of a small way to say we see you and we understand and hopefully this will make your day a little bit brighter."

Donovan said it is up to the family that sends the care package to choose what to include.