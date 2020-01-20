Face mask leaves Iowa girl with chemical burns

An 8-year-old in central Iowa is the latest victim of a face mask which is now recalled because people have experienced chemical burns.

Kennedy Hill recently grabbed the "Yes to" unicorn paper mask at Target for a night in with her mom. But her mother says it burned Kennedy's face while they were using it. (KCCI)

Kennedy Hill recently grabbed the "Yes to" unicorn paper mask at Target for a night in with her mom, according to KCCI. But her mother says it burned Kennedy's face while they were using it.

The Hills are not alone.

Other reports say young people have also experienced burns, including girls in New Orleans and Omaha.

Doctors with Greater Des Moines Dermatology say it's best people use more well-established means of cleaning their faces, especially if someone has sensitive skin.

They recommend testing a paper face mask by cutting off a piece and trying it on your wrist.

The company has since recalled the masks.

Click or tap here to read the full story from KCCI.