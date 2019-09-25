Fabulous Wednesday ahead

Plan on very nice conditions today as our cold front is now well to the east. Look for dew points to drop through the day with only a few scattered clouds at times. Plan on highs in the 70-75 range north to south.

Tonight, our sky stays clear as lows drop mainly to the 40s. It'll be another nice one tomorrow.

By Friday, rain continues to look likely along with rising dew points. Some areas on Friday may receive an inch or more of rainfall, though it's tough to tell at this distance who may be favored for the heaviest. Much of the day looks wet at this point with activity becoming more isolated by evening.

This weekend, a front wavering across the state should be the focal point for additional storm development with Sunday standing a better chance versus Saturday.

Next week, plan on wet days Monday through Wednesday with heavy rainfalls totals possible.