Fabulous Fall weather on Thursday

High pressure remains in control of the weather through our Thursday. Expect a beautiful fall day with lows in the 40s and highs in the lower 70s. Friday the active pattern returns with a heavy rain threat. You’ll notice a higher muggy meter and milder conditions. The best chance for rainfall will be throughout the day with more isolated evening activity. This isolated shower chance is also with us on Saturday. More chances for rainfall are ahead as we work into next week. Have a great night!