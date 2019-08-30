FRYFest gets fans ready for Iowa Hawkeye football season

Ahead of Saturday's University of Iowa game, fans are celebrating "All things Hawkeye" tonight at FRYFest in Coralville.

FRYFest is a celebration of everything involving the Hawkeyes, from face painting for kids, to shopping for Hawkeye gear, and of course, some tailgating.

The Iowa River Landing is decked out in Black and Gold to get fans excited for the season and Saturday's game against Miami of Ohio.

Monica Nieves, the director of FRYFest, said, "We start planning for this in January. So it feels good that it's here and that it's happening and that it's going smoothly. It's one of my favorite events to plan. It's a great tradition to kick off the football season."

Organizers expect about 10,000 people at the River Landing for FRYfest through the end of the event around 10:00 tonight.