FFA offered for the first time in Tiffin

The town of Tiffin is is growing so quickly, the school system can hardly construct buildings fast enough.

Community leaders encouraged the CCA School District to start an FFA Chapter (JACKIE KENNON/KCRG).

The district is adding programs too.

The Clear Creek Amana district started an FFA chapter in the fall of 2018.

CCA never had its own chapter before.

Right now, the chapter has 40 FFA members.

FFA advisor Alyssa Ameoon told TV-9 that Chapter Green Hands also has a great community support group that encouraged the district to start a chapter.

“Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Iowa, and our community saw a need to educate our students on not only where their food comes from, but how they can be impacted by that,” said Ameoon.

FFA members participated in local county fairs this summer.

