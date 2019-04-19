FEMA encourages flood victims to seek help online

Emergency response officials say they're concerned that some people forced from their homes by flooding in western Iowa are not seeking the government help they need.

Deanna Frazier, a spokeswoman for the Federal Emergency Management Agency in Des Moines, says people can visit offices set up near flood zones to apply for federal help, but many people have left temporarily to stay with friends and relatives in other parts of the state.

Frazier encouraged them to seek help online by going to www.disasterassistance.gov . People also can download a mobile app from FEMA, or they can call the agency at 1-800-621-FEMA.

After registering with FEMA, people can seek help from the agency as well as the U.S. Small Business Administration.