On Thursday, the FDA's ban on most flavors for e-cigarette cartridges goes into effect.

The federal agency announced the ban last month.

Tobacco and menthol are the only two flavors still allowed in stores.

The change comes amid the growing number of young people vaping in the U-S.

The FDA is giving businesses time to comply with the ban. It says it will wait to issue punishments against companies who don't comply until after May 12th.