FDA issues alert on Abbott COVID-19 test accuracy

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an alert about the COVID-19 tests being used by the White House.

Thursday the FDA said there are "possible accuracy concerns" with the Abbott ID, now coronavirus, test. The agency points to recent studies that show the test may return false negative reports.

New York University researchers found the test to be, "unacceptable," for use with patients, claiming it frequently misses cases of the virus.

Abbott has disputed the findings saying it is inconsistent with other studies.

The FDA says the test can still be used and it's working with Abbott and others to study the new data.