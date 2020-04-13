FDA authorizing a decontamination system for N95 repirators

The FDA is authorizing the use of a decontamination system for N95 respirators, a type of face mask that can help protect healthcare workers against the coronavirus.

The system, made by Advanced Sterilization Products, uses vaporized hydrogen peroxide gas plasma sterilization and can reprocess around 480 respirators a day.

The FDA says there are around 9,930 systems in more than 6,000 hospitals across the country already. Those systems could decontaminate more than 4 million N95, or N95-equivalent, respirators a day.

This is the third such emergency authorization from the FDA this year.

