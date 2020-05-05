FDA approves new antibody test

A new COVID-19 antibody test is the first to receive independent validation from the federal government.

(MGN)

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the test, which is made by New Jersey-based Euroimmun.

It can tell if people have been infected with the virus and recovered from it. The FDA, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and National Institute of Health evaluated the effectiveness of the tests.

Other tests are currently available, but public health officials say they are not accurate.

Many experts believe accurate anti-body testing is key to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.