The FDA approved the first-ever fish oil-based drug for preventing heart problems.

It's called Vascepa and is designed for high-risk patients already taking cholesterol-lowering pills. It's supposed to reduce high levels of triglycerides.

Triglycerides can play a role in the hardening of arteries, which increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke. Doctors say the drug reduced heart health risks by about 25% inpatient testing.