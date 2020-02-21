FDA approves drug that lowers cholesterol in a new way

U.S. regulators have approved a new type of cholesterol-lowering drug aimed at millions of people who don't get enough help from widely used statin pills like Lipitor and Crestor.

The Food and Drug Administration approved Nexletol, a daily pill made by Esperion Therapeutics, on Friday. Studies showed the drug could lower LDL or bad cholesterol by about 25% when taken alone and by an additional 18% when combined with a statin.

Esperion didn't immediately reveal the drug's list price.