FDA: 'Miracle solution' marked as cure for cancer, AIDS is actually bleach

Products marketed to cure autism and serious diseases could have life-threatening side effects because it's similar to drinking bleach, according to the FDA.

The FDA says the products claim to cure things like cancer, HIV, AIDS, Hepatitis and more. Their names include Master Mineral Solution, Miracle Mineral Supplement, and Water Purification Solution.

Their common ingredient is Sodium Cholorite. When mixed according to package directions, the FDA says the liquid becomes a strong chemical similar to bleach.

The side effects could lead to life-threatening severe dehydration.

While labels say that's evidence it's working, the FDA says that's false.

