FCC proposes fine against man after making robocalls in five states

The FCC has proposed a fine of close to $13 million dollars against a man accused of using Mollie Tibbetts' murder to spread an agenda against people in the US illegally.

Cristhian Bahena Rivera, an illegal immigrant, faces a murder charge in connection to her death. According to an FCC investigation, Scott Rhodes of Utah made 827 robocalls in August of 2018 right after Tibbetts' murder in her hometown of Brooklyn.

The calls went to Brooklyn residents who used the town's area code. They talked about how Tibbetts would have said to "kill them all" in reference to illegal immigrants. People who received the calls included Tibbetts' family.

Rhodes is accused of making similar robocalls in five other states. The FCC says his motivation was a belief that he would increase attention for his website and personal brand.

