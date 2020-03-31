FCC implementing new system to combat spoofed robocalls

(Gray News) - The Federal Communications Commission adopted new rules on Tuesday in an effort to crack down on the practice of caller ID “spoofing,” which is used to trick consumers into answering scam robocalls.

Spoofing is when a caller manipulates caller ID data to display a different phone number and identity.

The FCC is now requiring phone companies to implement a new system called “STIR/SHAKEN." The system makes sure the caller ID data matches the actual number before the call can go through.

STIR/SHAKEN will also allow law enforcement to identify scammers more easily.

Phone companies must begin using the new system by June 30, 2021.

The FCC estimates the benefits of eliminating wasted time and nuisance caused by illegal scam robocalls will save $3 billion a year. The agency says Americans lose $10 billion each year to these scams.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.