Three-digit suicide prevention hotline, closer to becoming reality, could help many

Counselors and therapists say a three-digit suicide hotline will help millions of more people in the U.S. struggling with their mental health.

The Federal Communications Commission gave initial approval to a proposed three-digit suicide prevention number, 988 (AP GraphicsBank)

The number would work similarly to a 911 call. The Federal Communications Commission unanimously voted last week on a proposal to move forward with the plan. The new number would be 988.

People that call would be connected to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. That number, 1-800-273-8255, is a 10-digit line. In Iowa, there are two centers that take those calls.

Therapists across the area say the need is growing. Treye Rosenberger, a therapist at Family Psychology Associates, is always working to find new ways to help his patients.

“I specialize with LGBTQ population and I know that is a high-risk population,” Rosenberger said. "We're seeing the highest rates of suicide in the country since World War II."

Rosenberger sees a spike in need this time of year.

"They might have lost people throughout the year and they might have that realization that those people won’t be at Christmas,” Rosenberger said.

Rosenberger said an hour of weekly counseling at his office often isn't enough. So patients do use the national hotline.

"When you're in a moment and having suicidal ideas and it's weighing on you, the last thing you're probably thinking of is this really long hotline number. And to be able to come up with three digits like a 911 number would be beneficial,” Rosenberger said.

Staff at Foundation 2 in Cedar Rapids agreed, but have some concerns about handling a larger call volume. A study from the FCC showed the new number could double call counts over the course of a year.

“Call center would have to have the capacity to answer those calls,” Emily Blomme, Foundation 2 CEO, said. “They would have to have the people, the trained people.”

Another concern is that it would cost more money to hire and train people to answer phones at the crisis center to be able to connect people to area resources. The FCC report said if the number of calls to the hotline doubled, centers across the country would likely need an extra $50 million per year to handle the increase.

The next step in making this three-digit number a reality is a required public comment period.

And if you or anyone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, please seek help. Foundation 2 has a crisis line at (319) 362-2174.