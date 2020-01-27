FBI warns of scams impersonating government employees in Iowa, Nebraska

The FBI Field Office in Omaha is warning people to watch out for scams that spoofs, or fraudulently displays, the FBI’s telephone number on caller ID devices.

According to a spokesperson, the FBI Omaha Field Office has seen its main number, (402) 493-8688 spoofed in Iowa and Nebraska.

The scammer impersonates a government official and intimidates the victim using threats of arrests to demand money.

“The public should be aware that the FBI will not call or email people to demand money or threaten arrest,” said Special Agent in Charge Kristi K. Johnson.

The FBI said anyone contacted by a fake caller should contact their local FBI Field Office. Go to www.fbi.gov for more information.