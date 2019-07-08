Eye drops sold at Walmart, Walgreens recalled

The Food and Drug Administration is recalling eye drops and ointment sold at Walmart and Walgreens.

The FDA says the products may not be sterile.

Altaire pharmaceuticals inc. issued voluntary recalls for various equate products including treatments for allergy relief, eye drops, solutions and gel drops.

Altaire has recalled several over-the-counter and prescription eye drops and some ointments at Walgreens. Both Walgreens and Walmart have the products under their brand name.

Click here for more information from the FDA.