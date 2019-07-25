Extreme seasons are causing orchards to have problems

The extreme seasons have done their fair share of damage to crops this summer and that's no secret to many orchard owners.

The harsh winter and rainy spring have left fruit trees looking a little barren. South Mound Orchard has noticed a sizeable downtick in the number of apples on its trees for this time in the season.

As for peaches, there are none.

South Mound Orchard owner Jim Decker has noticed a drop in apples due to the especially rainy spring weather. "With the apples in the spring with the wet and cool weather, that's pollination time. The bees weren't quite as active. We probably don't have as much pollination as what we could have if the weather would have been really nice."

While there is a smaller number of apples on the trees, they do still appear to be on the right track for the fall season.

As for the Orchard's peaches, Decker believes the buds froze off in the below zero temps this past winter.