Extreme heat comes to an end

After extreme heat plagued most of the Midwest, we finally see some relief in sight. Rain and storms look to be likely through your Sunday, but the good news is that cooler temperatures will follow.

A frontal boundary pushing through on Sunday brought rain and thunderstorms to the northern half of our area, but as the day went on everyone was feeling the relief from the heat. The Heat Index went from triple digits to the mid-80s within an hour in some locations.

After the rain and storms push out Sunday, expect temperatures in the upper 70s, low 80s to start the week. Lows will even be dropping into the upper 50s Monday night into Tuesday, which will probably feel cold to us. Keep in mind we went from wind chills of -55° to heat index values of around 110-115° within a matter of months.

