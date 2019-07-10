Expungement and Employment Barriers Resource Clinic to be offered in Linn County

Officials in Linn County are teaming up with the nonprofit group Iowa Legal Aid to help clear people's criminal records.

On Saturday, July 27th, 2019, there will be an Expungement and Employment Barriers Resource Clinic. There, people can find out if some of the records can be cleared.

It will take place at the Linn County Community Services Building, located at 1240 26th Avenue Court SW.

Lawyers will be on site to go over people's criminal records.

The Linn County Board of Supervisors helped set up this program. Supervisor Stacey Walker said it is hard for convicted criminals to find a job or housing after serving their sentence. He hopes this is one way to help. Although he reminds, not every record can be cleared.

"Let an attorney make that determination because there's a myriad of things to help with," Walker said. "Even if we can't get records clear, we can help with court debt and barriers to getting a drivers license and registration."

This is the second year of the clinic. More than 100 people showed up last year.

Registration is required for the clinic at LinnCounty.org. People can also call Iowa Legal Aid at (515) 243-1193 ext. 1632. The deadline to apply is July 19 at 5 p.m.

People can also indicate if they need transportation for the event. That is available for free.