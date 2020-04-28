Explosion levels western Iowa gas station; 2 inside injured

Two men, who were inside a western Iowa gas station and auto repair shop when it was leveled by an explosion, are expected to recover from their injuries.

Television station KETV in Omaha, Nebraska, reports that Dan Grote, co-owner of Earling Standard Shop, has already been released from the hospital, where he received stitches for cuts.

Grote says his brother-in-law, Don Bruck, who was also in the shop when it exploded early Monday, is expected to be released soon from an Omaha hospital.

Investigators say the explosion damaged nearby homes and blew debris up to six blocks away. The Iowa State fire marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the explosion.