Exploring the health benefits of potatoes

It's the time of year where people might start to bring out the baked potatoes. And that is just one form of potato that can bring a lot of health benefits.
Health Benefits of potatoes
• 110 calories (1 medium)
• Vitamin C
• Potassium
• Fiber
• B6
• Antioxidants
• Sweet potatoes also contain vitamin A
Top a Tot!
• Save money by utilizing leftovers from meals you've already made.
• Put chili, broccoli and cheese, or taco meat on top of baked potatoes to give a new twist to something you ate recently. Get creative and try different toppings other than the standard butter and sour cream.
