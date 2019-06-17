Exploring Our Town Waterloo

Each summer, KCRG-TV9 features towns across eastern Iowa we call “Our Town”. Starting Monday, June 17, TV9 will be in Waterloo.

A lot has changed in recent years. Along the Cedar River, there are several of places for families to visit in the RiverLoop area, and you can't miss the new “Our Freedom Story” mural along the river. In the last year, downtown Waterloo has welcomed more than 30 new businesses, though the town cherishes the businesses that have been around for decades, including the Jerald Sulky Company. They've been making custom horse carts for 120 years.

During the week, TV9 will tell you about Rodney Lewis, a downtown cook and business owner who is spending his summer making free lunches for kids. And two women have a lot to say about the good things happening in Waterloo, and they're getting lots of views and “likes” for their love of their town.

Join us all week long for coverage from Our Town Waterloo.

