Experts worry legalizing sportsbetting will add to addiction, casino says no

Sports betting could be legal in Iowa very soon. While casinos could benefit from legalizing it, anti-gambling services say sports betting will hurt people who are already addicted.

Riverside Casino said they're looking forward to a new side of business that can come from sports gambling.

Prelude Behavioral Services worries the easy access could create more problem gambling, specifically for the younger generations.

"Any type of behavior can be a problem if you make it easier to engage in that behavior," said Preclude CEO Ron Burg.

Burg said legalized sports betting is going to only increase people's gambling addictions. He called it a mental health issue that's already tough to identify.

"They don't get arrested, they don't have the behaviors that draw attention to themselves," said Burg. "When things are known that there's a problem it's very serious, quite often. Many mortgages and other financial problems that impact the whole family."

The Iowa Gambling Treatment reported a 2015 survey showing 68 percent of Iowa adults had gambled that year, with one in 10 being at risk of "problem gambling." The study said less than 10 percent of those people played fantasy sports during that time, though.

Riverside Casino general manager Dan Franz said having sports betting out in the open is a good thing.

"It's been happening in the market illegally for years as I understand it so from that standpoint we view this as something that's already happening out of the shadows in a legalized type of atmosphere," said Franz.

Franz called the possible legalization an exciting opportunity for new business. He said the casino had hoped it would happen and has something already in the works.

"It'll be a little bit more boutique-style, Iowa style sports book that we're looking forward to," said Franz. "It should be a good fit here at Riverside."

Burg said, while there's obvious risks, he's happy the legislation has funds directed to treatment.

"I think that was good of the legislature to take that step but again we're just concerned that we'll see an increased problem here," said Burg,.

Franz said, if Governor Reynolds does sign it into law, it could still take a few more months for the Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission to hash out all the rules for it. He said people could possibly start enjoying it around August, just in time for football season.