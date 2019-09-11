Experts warn fans to use caution when buying Cy-Hawk tickets

One of the hottest tickets in the country this weekend is to see Iowa and Iowa State square off on Saturday.

Ticket prices for the Cy-Hawk Game ranged from more than $200 to nearly $2,000 across four different secondary market ticket sites on Wednesday, September 11, 2019. (Mary Green/KCRG)

The Iowa State athletics department said the game has been sold out for weeks, while the University of Iowa said its entire allotment has been bought as well.

With the demand for tickets driving up prices on the secondary market, some Iowa students said they’d like to go to the game but can’t afford it.

“I honestly about fell over. I was shocked to see that it was that expensive,” Kirby Kerr, a junior from Cedar Rapids, said.

“I’m not going to the game. I saw the ticket prices were pretty expensive,” added fellow junior Luke Rogers of Anamosa.

Ticket prices ranged from more than $200 to nearly $2,000 across four different secondary market ticket sites on Wednesday. With tickets this expensive, the Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Iowa, Quad Cities & Siouxland Region is warning fans to be careful when they’re buying.

“Make sure that you’re cautious and you do a little research before spending your hard-earned money on something that could be not legitimate,” said Cody Huizenga of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB recommends avoiding websites like Craigslist and Facebook Marketplace.

“It’s the perfect place for people to con you because it’s hard to know what’s going to be accepted at the gate, no matter how good a ticket might look,” Huizenga said.

The Iowa State athletics department said it only recommends fans buy through Iowa State Ticket Exchange through TicketMaster because those tickets are all verified as real.

The BBB said fans who buy from other secondary market ticket sites should make sure there’s a return policy in case the ticket they buy is fake.

“We tell people to use payment methods that come with protection, so if you can pay with a credit card or PayPal so that you have some recourse if the tickets turn out to not be as promised,” Huizenga said.

When it comes to the price, a good deal might really be a bad buy, Huizenga added.

“If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” he said.

Though these prices might keep some students out of the stands at Jack Trice Stadium, it’s not keeping them from enjoying game day.

“I’m going to Ames, not going to the game, but going to go hang out with some friends, watch it on TV,” Kerr said.