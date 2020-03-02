Experts remind people to get help during Problem Gambling Awareness Month

March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month.

Problem gambling is the urge to continue gambling despite potential backlash.

Experts say the calls for help with gambling addictions rise 30% at this time of year because of the NCAA basketball tournament.

After Iowa legalized sports betting in August, the Area Substance Abuse Council (ASAC) in Cedar Rapids expects to see an increase in calls for help, as well.

ASAC leaders just met last Wednesday to talk about their game plan for all the events they are holding this month.

They are partnering with Mercy Medical Center and Coe College to bring attention to problem gambling.

Leaders say a gambling addiction can affect a person's work and social life. Some of the signs include people ditching their favorite hobbies to gamble, being quiet about it or getting upset when confronted about gambling.

People will also start to bet more money, and they will become worse with their finances. Experts say some signs of a gambling addiction are not as visible as other addictions.

"A lot of it is a behavioral addiction,” says Angela Harbour, with ASAC. “So while they might start to neglect their physical appearance as far as their problem, you don't see those warning signs physically.”

According to ASAC, more than 2 million adults across the country meet the criteria for a gambling disorder. Another 4 million to 6 million would be considered problem gamblers.

One goal of this month is to highlight all the local support groups that are out there.

People with gambling problems can also call 1-800-BETS-OFF.