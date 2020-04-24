Experts: remember to stay active during COVID-19 pandemic

With social distancing rules in place, many people are spending their time at home. Experts say, right now, it's important to stay physically active during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jay: We are now joined by University of Professor Dr. Lucas Carr who is with the Department of Health and Physiology.

Jay: Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of people might find themselves indoors, maybe on the couch, not moving around as often as they would when they're going to work or school. Why is it so important that we stay moving even during these tough times?

Dr. Carr: "There are countless benefits that come from being physically active...we know that it improves heart function, brain function, but importantly during these times, there's good evidence that physical activity also improves our immune function and it also reduces symptoms of anxiety and stress and that's something that's really common during these times."

Jay: What are some things you recommend to people as their home and thinking 'I need to stretch?'

Dr. Carr: "So the biggest thing I recommend is for people to find something they enjoy and something that they'll do on a daily basis. Really, if people can focus on getting anywhere between 25 and 30 minutes a day--doesn't really matter what form that exercise comes in --inside, outside-- there are some additional benefits from being active outside in nature. There are benefits related to reducing anxiety, just from being in nature. So, whatever you can do that's enjoyable. Get the family involved if you can...those are the big things.'

Jay: At lot of people may be thinking 'I don't have a lot of workout equipment at home.' But they don't really need a lot of equipment, right?

Dr. Carr: "Absolutely not -- you can do all kinds of weight-bearing activities inside and there are lots of really great free accessible videos on YouTube. There are downloadable apps that people can follow. Just search your resources that's there are really good options for anybody, regardless of what you're home or inside looks like.

Jay: This is great for physical health, but for mental health, this has got to be really beneficial, as well.

Dr. Carr: "Definitely. We're just kinda scratching the surface on what we are learning about -- the benefits of physical activity and cognitive functions improvements in anxiety, stress, depression, so it is beyond physical benefits, there are a lot of good mental health benefits. "

Jay: And do you think, during this time, people will find some added benefits, too, maybe more of a respect for it?

Dr. Carr: "That's the hope. If there's a silver lining here--maybe people can figure out a good pattern for them, a good habit. People often report a lack of time is a big barrier so maybe this is the time to find what works for us and hopefully, people can stick their behaviors after everything calms down here."