Expect clouds and rain

Some patchy fog could develop into the night time hours. Overall this week features more clouds than sunshine with areas of rain. Most days find highs, fairly seasonal, in the 40s with lows in the 30s. This is pretty typical for the month of March. Rainfall looks to remain light despite numerous chances through Saturday. A light at the end of the weather tunnel is more sunshine and milder weather next week. As we continue to practice social distancing this week provides ample opportunity for indoor activity. Have a great night and stay healthy!